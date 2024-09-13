According to John Linneman of Digital Foundry, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Runs Much Better on PS5 Pro compared to the base PS5 model, presenting substantial and clearly visible differences, like day and night.
“Yes, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth runs MUCH better on PS5 Pro,” Linneman wrote.A difference like that between day and night. I had to abandon the game due to some things that happened around launch, but the PlayStation 5 Pro will finally get me back into it.”
“The image quality on PS5 was really mediocre.“, added the editor of Digital Foundry, in light of the technical analyses that his own newspaper had carried out and which highlighted more than one technical problem with the Square Enix title on the Sony console.
Many questions, few answers
Linneman’s post seems to somewhat confirm the information contained in the alleged benchmark comparing the PS5 Pro and PS5, but questions regarding Sony’s new console and its actual value compared to the price there are still many and not as many answers.
The same Digital Foundry editor wrote that the amount requested by Sony is certainly not low and the possible convenience of an upgrade to PS5 Pro will have to be evaluated on the basis of personal conditions and preferences, certainly not to make a single game run better.
