According to John Linneman of Digital Foundry, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Runs Much Better on PS5 Pro compared to the base PS5 model, presenting substantial and clearly visible differences, like day and night.

“Yes, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth runs MUCH better on PS5 Pro,” Linneman wrote.A difference like that between day and night. I had to abandon the game due to some things that happened around launch, but the PlayStation 5 Pro will finally get me back into it.”

“The image quality on PS5 was really mediocre.“, added the editor of Digital Foundry, in light of the technical analyses that his own newspaper had carried out and which highlighted more than one technical problem with the Square Enix title on the Sony console.