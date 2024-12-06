A fire in a home in Parla, on Guadalajara Street, has caused three people to be admitted to the Infanta Cristina Hospital in Parla, one of them a minordue to mild poisoning due to smoke inhalation.

In total five people have been treatedall neighbors of the floors of the affected building and the three people, who were on the third floor affected (a 21-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old minor), have been taken to the hospital, according to The emergency service 112 of the Community of Madrid has reported.

It is about a fire that has started in the kitchen hood and that has filled the stairwell with smoke. Shortly before 5 p.m., they went to the emergency room.

Four firefighting teams from the Community of Madrid have verified that The fire was widespread in the kitchen. upon arrival and have proceeded to confine the residents of the upper floors. They have finally controlled and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the house.