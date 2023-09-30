Through Amazon a discount is available for Final Fantasy 16 in PS5 version. The discount compared to the recommended price is 31%, or €25.50. You can find the game at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price it’s €80.99. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is around €1.50. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Final Fantasy 16 It’s a third-person action game that focuses heavily on the spectacular nature of its attacking moves. We will be able to equip a whole series of special attacks based on the Eikons, very powerful magical creatures that we will have to face as the plot progresses. The story follows the events of Clive Rosefield, prince of the Duchy of Rosaria who loses his father and brother to an imperial conspiracy. The story is inspired by Game of Thrones.