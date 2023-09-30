Television Review | The domestic novelty trend smoothly dives into the world of art fraud, and its main character is excellent

Codename: The protagonist of the Annika series is a police officer specializing in art crimes who has two identities.

Emma Haka wears brown and goes to her boyfriend’s stand up gigs. Annika Stormare, on the other hand, reddens her lips, dresses stylishly and goes to art auctions. They are one and the same person in the suspense series Code name: Annika.

First let’s meet Emma (Sannah Nedergaard). He is a police officer specializing in art crimes who lives with his boyfriend (Miro Lopperi) with. When Emma unexpectedly receives an invitation to an undercover mission in Stockholm, she chooses her name as Annika and picks up a white jumpsuit from a department store.

KRP art crime investigator Emma Haka (Sannah Nedergård) gets an invitation to an undercover mission in Stockholm, and she becomes Annika Stormare.

The one-off gig will continue. Annika Storm becomes a suspicious art dealer from Stockholm (Ardalan Esmaili) hired by an expert who investigates both his employer and his contact persons.

Emma gets little information from such a Finn (Pekka Strang) than from its Swedish predecessor (Eva Melander). However, the veil begins to seep to the surface another kind of information: memories buried in the subconscious come to the fore.

Code name: Annika brings to mind Auli Mantila of the jännär series Transport (2022), mainly because both tell about a lesser-known type of crime and extend beyond Finland’s borders. Transport took place in the world of food counterfeiting, when we now talk about, among other things Ellen Thesleffin and by Helene Schjerfbeck paintings and money laundering.

Skyshowtime’s series does not delve into the details of crime like its counterparts. Code name: Annika primarily plays with identity fraud. They release a lot of tension, and Päävastutu has an excellent main character.

Emma has already buried one identity before her police career. The boyfriend knows nothing about her parents, and he knows almost as little about Emma’s job description.

As the episodes progress, existential tension is also conveyed: the main character is a mystery even to himself.

Pekka Strang plays Emma Hakan’s KRP boss Raimo Korpe.

A six-piece the series is scripted by and together Aleksi Bardyn created with Mia Ylönen. In the past, he has, among other things, created a series Rotten apples. Sitting on the director’s bench AJ Annila the latest jobs are on the other hand Fist and Peacemaker.

In the hands of a skilled duo, smooth, even slippery television has been created at times. Action scenes are used sparingly and with style, and the locations are placed on the border between believable and spectacular.

However, most of the tension is created between the actors. They do their part better than well.

There’s even a smile between the lines. The main character’s life in Finland is mundane, down to marital disputes, while in Sweden the same character settles into the world of galleries, mansions and valuable cars. In the neighborhood, the identity is also more shiny.

Code name: Annika, Skyshowtime and Ruutu+ for an additional fee. (K12)