Final Fantasy 16 he totaled sales For over 3 million copies at launch: Square Enix announced it, specifying that the figures consider both physical and digital copies of the game, available exclusively on PS5 from June 22nd.

First in the UK rankings, Final Fantasy 16 was therefore the protagonist of an excellent debut, despite having scored lower numbers compared to 5 million copies of Final Fantasy XV and 3.5 million copies of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

It is possible that own exclusivity on PS5 limited the potential of this chapter, which despite one of the highest Metacritic averages among the most recent games in the saga could only address owners of a still young platform.

Clearly we are still at the beginning and there is time to recover: according to a well-known analyst, Final Fantasy 16 has the potential to push PS5 sales and the quality certainly does not lack in Square Enix’s action RPG, which indeed from this point of view has certainly achieved its objectives.

We talked about everything else in the Final Fantasy 16 review.