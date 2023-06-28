Ten people have been killed and more than 60 wounded in a missile attack by Russian forces last night that hit a pizzeria in the center of the eastern city of Kramatorsk. Ukraineaccording to the latest balance offered by the Ukrainian National Police.

there they were Héctor Abad Faciolince, Sergio Jaramillo, former peace commissioner and Catalina Goméza journalist focused on Middle Eastern issues, who managed to escape the event unharmed.

“Exactly on the anniversary of the terrorist attack on Kremenchuk, where 22 people were killed, the savages again fired missiles at the Kremenchuk district. Today, the terrorists also brutally shelled Kramatorsk with S-300 missiles. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Every one such manifestation of terror proves to us and to the whole world again and again that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of all it has done: defeat and a court, fair and legal trials against all murderers and terrorists.” , said Volodimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

Among the deceased there is a minor under 17 years of age and two 14-year-old sisters, according to the source, which also specifies that one of the injured is an eight-month-old baby whose life is not in danger.

Among the injured is also the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who suffered a serious skull fracture.

A volley of Russian rockets struck a Kramatorsk restaurant as it was packed with customers. Four dead and dozens injured

On the front, Russia is retreating

Amelina was in the pizzeria at the time of the attack with the Colombian writer Héctor Abad and the former High Commissioner for Peace of the Colombian presidency Sergio Jaramillo.

Jaramillo and Abad survived the attack with minor injuries, as did the Colombian journalist Catalina Gómez, who was having dinner with them at the moment the missile hit.

The writer Héctor Abad graphically described today in a telephone interview with EFE the moment a Russian missile hit the pizzeria: it was as if the explosion “came out of the bottom of the earth.”

