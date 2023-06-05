With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Final Fantasy 16 can finally advance to the top position as most awaited game in the special classification of the Japanese magazine Famitsuwith Pikmin 4 in turn climbing to second position.

We have seen the duel between The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy 16 drag on for several months, with the Nintendo game almost always remaining firmly at the top of the most anticipated games on Famitsu, but with its release it is it’s time to leave the most anticipated game to the Square Enix title, at least until its launch scheduled for this month.

So let’s see the classification of this week:

[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 1,060 votes

[NSW] Pikmin 4 – 641 votes

[PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 519 votes

[PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 429 votes

[NSW] Atelier Marie Remake – 249 votes

[PS5] Pragmata – 230 votes

[PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 228 votes

[PS5] Armored Core VI – 207 votes

[NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 193 votes

[PS5] Tekken 8 – 191 votes

[NSW] Ys X – 170 votes

[PS4] Tekken 8 – 164 votes

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawattru! – 156 votes

[PS4] Street Fighter 6 – 154 votes

[PS5] Diablo IV – 143 votes

[NSW] Ushiro – 138 votes

[NSW] Ghost Trick – 127 votes

[PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 106 votes

[NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 101 votes

[NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – 99 votes

[NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 98 votes

[PS5] Ys X – 95 votes

[NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – 92 votes

[NSW] Front Mission 2nd: Remake – 90 votes

[NSW] Tokyo Xanadu ex+ – 82 votes

[PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 80 votes

[PS4] Ys X – 74 votes

[NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 69 votes

[NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – 64 votes

[NSW] Crymachina – 61 votes

Note the presence of Pikmin 4 in second position, as well as the persistence of Street Fighter 6 in third despite its release last week, which will clearly change from next week. We remind you that this is a survey on a rather small sample but indicative of the tastes widespread among the public in Japan, given the importance of the magazine in this area.