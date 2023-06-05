We start Monday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from Mbappé’s chances of coming to Madrid, to the Manchester United vs. Real Madrid fight over Harry Kane, to Neymar’s goodbye to Messi.
”Nacho was saddened that he seemed to be crying and it didn’t come out. There have been many shouts of “Nacho, Nacho!”. It may be that this week we will attend the youth squad’s farewell,” he said in Carrusel Deportivo.
“I’m in my third season as a professional. I need to keep progressing. I’m not going to run because the big clubs are there. It’s flattering that PSG is behind you, like other greats. But not because you come from Paris or you grew up there, you should playing for PSG. Honestly, who wouldn’t dream of playing in the Premier League? It’s one of the best leagues out there. It makes you dream those childhood dreams. I’m not looking for the perfect club or the best in the world, I’m really looking for the club that will give me the opportunity to express myself, have minutes and grow as a player” he said on Canal Plus.
Jose Mourinho confirmed with a single gesture that he will continue in Rome after finishing Serie A. They have finished sixth and will play again in the Europa League, of which they are already current runners-up.
Manuel Ugarte, except for a last-minute surprise, will be PSG’s second signing in the summer market after Marco Asensio. The 22-year-old midfielder had agreed to the Parisians last week, but his team, Sporting de Portugal, preferred to sell him to Chelsea, who gave up the player on Sunday after negotiations failed.
”Will Juve start again with Chiesa? Yes, now I’m doing these practices with the team for the call to the final four of the Nations League, I think about that, then we’ll see in the future, but now I’m a Juventus player and I think about Juventus,” said the current Juventus footballer.
Josep Pedrerol is clear about it, Madrid must go for Mbappé and put 300 million euros on the table. It is going to be one of the busiest summers in the Bernabéu offices in recent times. Right now only Vini and Rodrygo are the forwards.
Signed last summer by the hand of his coach at Brighton, where Cucurella became one of the revelations of the Premier League, he has not come close to that performance. However, it seems difficult to recover the investment of 65 million euros by the Spanish. Chelsea would consider selling him in the event of a good offer.
The English club shares with Madrid the priority objective of signing a ‘9’, with the Tottenham captain as a priority. According to ‘Telegraph’, he would sign Mount, with whom he has a great relationship, as a claim. They’ve already got rid of Wout Weghorst and are preparing a bomb at the point of attack.
“It didn’t turn out as we thought, but we tried everything. Good luck in your new stage and be happy”, wrote the Brazilian as a farewell message. The Argentine replied: “You are a beautiful person.”
José Mourinho has already communicated that he is staying with his fans, so Luis Enrique’s option is very popular in Paris. Successful coach who will seek the Champions League in Paris.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Mbappé #Harry #Kane #Messi
Leave a Reply