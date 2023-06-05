⚽️‼️ AND BEWARE of this that he tells us @AndiOnrubia

✋🏽 LUIS ENRIQUE in PSG’s crosshairs to occupy the Parisian bench

🚨 “Mourinho was another option but there is OPTIMISM from Qatar, which controls the club, to incorporate the former Spanish coach” pic.twitter.com/V32ezIvL97

– Sports Carousel (@carousel) June 3, 2023