In fact already last March, in commenting on Final Fantasy 16, Sakaguchi said he has great expectations for the game, due to his extraordinary regard for the works of Naoki Yoshida. Expectations that, apparently, have not been disappointed.

Hironobu Sakaguchi he defined Final Fantasy 16 The definitive chapter of the series he himself created in 1987: “I have completed Final Fantasy 16,” wrote the author. “It’s the ultimate fantasy, the ultimate fantasy.”

A great episode?

Received by the international press with excellent marks, Final Fantasy 16 in truth did not fail to arouse some doubts by critics, in particular due to structural choices that weigh down the experience a bit.

In our review of Final Fantasy 16 we talked about a swinging pace and clear shortcomings on the exploration front, also accompanied by a clear reduction of the RPG elements.

Perhaps these aspects have somehow limited the sales of Final Fantasy 16, positive but not enough compared to very high production costs of the game, which resulted in a slump in Square Enix’s profits.