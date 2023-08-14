Manchester Citycurrent champion of the UEFA Champions Leaguesand Sevillechampion of the Europa League, will face each other to define the champion of the European Super Cup. The Citizens, despite their dominance in the Premier League, have never won this title, so getting it is a pending issue.
The Andalusian team has played this title seven times and will seek to win its second super cupafter achieving it against FC Barcelona in the 2006 final.
On paper it seems that Pep Guardiola’s box is a clear favorite to win the cupHowever, Manchester City’s performance against Arsenal in the Community Shield duel left many doubts about it.
This is all you need to know about the European Super Cup.
You can see the game through the signal Movistar Champions League (Spain), ESPN and Star+ (Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru).
Goalie: Ederson.
Defending: Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Aké.
Half: Rodri and Mateo Kovacic.
Lead: Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Julián Álvarez and Erling Haaland.
During the summer there has been a lot of talk about the possible departure of Bernardo Silva. According to numerous press reports, the Portuguese winger is very interested in FC Barcelona. However, despite the fact that the Portuguese star wants to try his luck outside the Etihad, the Citizens board has no intention of letting him go.
The 28-year-old footballer has a contract with Manchester City until June 2025 and it seems that the club’s intention is for him to comply with the agreed time and even extend his bond.
In more market news, Manchester City would be interested in adding Bradley Barcola, a French jewel from Olympique de Lyon. The French team would be requesting 50 million euros to let their promising striker go out.
Goalie: Yassine Bounou.
Defending: Jesús Navas, Loïc Badé, Nemanja Gudelj and Adrià Pedrosa.
Half: Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic and Oliver Torres.
Lead: Lucas Ocampos, Suso and Rafa Mir.
Víctor Orta, Seville’s sports director, totally ruled out the possibility of the Andalusian club hiring Sergio Ramos for the 23/24 season.
The manager stated that the squad currently has six central defenders, so they are not looking for another player for this position.
“We have six central defenders. And in the model of young players with added value. To this day there is no possibility of Sergio Ramos playing for Sevilla. We have made a template model with some lines to follow”
– Victor Orta
Manchester City 2-1 Seville
