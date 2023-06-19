Final Fantasy 16 offers many characters, but obviously the central figure of the adventure will be the main protagonist that we are going to check, or Clive. In the game we will find out if his story will be interesting or not, but it certainly deals with important issues, such as the loss of his father. Speaking of which, the actor who voiced Clive has revealed that this job helped him process his father’s death.

During a Kinda Funny Games live stream, a user asked actor Ben Starr if he had drawn “outside inspirations” for his portrayal of Clive in Final Fantasy 16. At that point Starr revealed that his father died while he was filming the new game from Square Enix and that playing it allowed him to process his leak.

“Listen, let’s be real,” Starr begins. “This game means a lot to me… my father died while making this gameand Clive has to process various losses, and I’m sorry to be so dramatic but it’s true – it’s amazing how much this game has allowed me to process that loss and turn it into something good and creative.”

“The team was incredibly good at allowing me to be as expressive as possible,” Starr adds. “So yeah, when you hear my interpretation, it will be a bit real“, says the actor.

“Clive saved my life. This game saved my life“, continues Starr adding: “The last time I spoke to my father was during the recording of this game. He was the one who brought me Final Fantasy 8 for the first time. He was the one who supported me through and through, you know… he’s the one I admire.”

“That loss was devastating, it broke me“, explains the actor. “I’m trying to talk about it as much as possible, because I want it to be remembered, it’s a big part of this game and the fabric of who Clive is. I wouldn’t be here doing this if it wasn’t for him, because he brought me that game and changed my life like that. […] There’s all of this, there’s him: he’s in this game as much as I am,” concludes the actor.

Obviously to hear all these layers in Clive’s performance you will have to listen to the English dub. Square Enix also suggests playing with English dubs and subtitles, for example.