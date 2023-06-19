After the warm reception of the BMW M3 Touring, BMW is busy with a Touring version of the upcoming M5. Although BMW is getting into Audi’s waters with this, it does not seem that Ingolstadt is going to retaliate with a new sedan version of the Audi RS 6 or RS 4. Although you can argue that the RS 7 fills that gap. Quite a shame, because an Audi RS 6 sedan looks great.

You are looking at the world’s first Audi RS 6 Limousine of the C8 generation. It was built by AdoXPerformance and photographed by Auditography. Cutting an Audi RS 6 Avant into pieces to turn it into a sedan is almost impossible. The basis for this RS 6 Limousine is therefore an average Audi A6.

The Audi RS 6 sedan started as A6

You don’t turn an A6 into an RS 6 by just spooning over the V8. The wide wheel arches of the performance station must be skillfully transplanted onto the sedan body. Just like the bumpers and the lighting. Not an easy job. In addition, the entire interior has also been transferred and further enhanced with carbon fiber parts. To top it off, there are BBS rims under the RS 6 sedan.

Because a large piece of trunk space is missing, the sedan is more than 200 lighter than the Audi RS 6 Avant. It is therefore already faster than the Avant, but for some extra spice, the V8 has been ticked to almost 860 hp and 1,123 Nm. The 0-100 time is 2.4 seconds and the top is 360 km/h. We hardly dare say it, but we sprayed it in Nogaro Blue. But in the color ‘Cristal Blue’ they can also put it in the driveway here.