The confirmation comes directly from director Naoki Yoshida, known as Yoshi-P by players of the MMORPG, who communicated everything via the official website.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawn Trail didn’t have a perfect start and several players encountered some login issues. To apologize for what happened, Square Enix revealed that will give away game time to eligible users .

Yoshida’s announcement about Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail

Yoshida wrote a message to thank players for playing Dawntrail. He notes that despite queues on some servers, players were good at using the world-visiting and datacenter-traveling systems to ease the congestion. In the end, there was a “very stable overall experience” for the MMORPG.

The most affected players are those on Xbox Series X and Swhich have been experiencing crashes when switching between areas. These issues are ongoing, and Yoshida explained that a fix is ​​a “high priority.” PlayStation players have also been experiencing issues accessing the PlayStation Network.

Who had a active subscription on Final Fantasy 14 at 7:30 Italian time on Thursday 4th July will get two days of free play. Players who also registered the full version of the game on Xbox will get an additional eight days of play time, for a total of ten.

Yoshida says extra playing time will be granted starting from Wednesday 10th Julyalthough he notes that it may take two or three days to distribute the free game time to all players.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail.