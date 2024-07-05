The quarter-finals of Euro 2024 are underway and they are not starting in any old way, but rather with a clash between the two current favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament. An early final that will delight any football fan watching the host country host a very exciting Spanish team. There are many key factors ahead of this match in which, whatever happens, there will be a lot to talk about.
Germany has a great range of quality footballers who can be called football legends, such as Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos. They are joined by future world stars such as Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, who will bring their youthful wit to the semi-finals.
Today’s Spain is a new generation of the Spain that made history. Although the squad includes players with the experience of Dani Carvajal, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams or Rodri, they are that youth that brings a special determination to “La Roja”
Spain’s style of play is very personal and thanks to a glorious era of Spanish football, its style was born, a style that has been adapted to modern football and is characterised by its ball possession and aggressive offensive plays.
Playing in your country, in front of your people and on familiar pitches gives you an advantage over your opponents, and regardless of how you play on the pitch you will always be cheered on by each and every one of those fans who cheer you on. This is the case for Nagelsmann’s Germany, which today more than ever will need the encouragement and support of its fans.
Both Spain and Germany are two of the teams with the most Euro Cup trophies in their cabinets, a duel like today’s not only pits the two favourites against each other, but also pits two of the most successful teams in Europe against each other.
More news about Euro 2024
#Keys #Spain #Germany #match #Euro #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply