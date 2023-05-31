Billionaire Bezos cheated out of thousands of dollars on a date with Lauren Sanchez in a restaurant

American billionaire Jeff Bezos was cheated out of thousands of dollars during a date with his lover Lauren Sanchez in a restaurant. This is reported new york post.

The richest man in the world went to dinner with the bride and her sister in Cannes. There, a man ordered a bottle of red wine Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard at La Petit Maison for $4,285 (347,000 rubles). Subsequently, it turned out that the businessman was cheated, because the owners of the restaurant inflated the cost of an alcoholic drink.

According to the material, in fact, the price of the mentioned wine is 647 dollars (52 thousand rubles) – it was for this amount that this bottle was last sold at an auction, which took place on March 3, 2022. “Funny fact of the day: Bezos was fooled in France by putting a wild margin on primitive wine,” joked the administrators of the Parcelle Wine group on social networks, the post of which drew attention to the New York Post.

Earlier in the network for the first time there were photos from the vacation of Jeff Bezos on a luxury yacht. Paparazzi captured entrepreneur Jeff Bezos on his new $500 million superyacht called Koru. The posted footage shows that the 59-year-old businessman went on vacation with his lover, reporter Lauren Sanchez.