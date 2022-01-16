The founder of 343 Industries and Elon Musk have been encouraged to respond in networks to the director of Halloween and The Thing.

Halo Infinite did not have an easy development, but thankfully the game has become a must-see shooter. So much so that even Marcus Lehto, co-creator of the franchise congratulated 343 Industries for having “regained the magic” of the saga. But on this occasion, it has been a personality outside the industry who has not hesitated to praise Halo Infinite, the legendary director of The halloween night Y The Thing, John Carpenter.

It’s not the first time the filmmaker shares his love of video games, with the release of Horizon: Zero Dawn, Carpenter referred to Guerrilla Games’ title as “a visually stunning video game with highly addictive gameplay.” He also confessed to being interested in learning how to play Destiny 2, among other titles.

Carpenter has highlighted his production designCarpenter has been playing Halo Infinite and seems to be loving it. The director has shared his feelings from his Twitter profile where he has defined it as a fun shooter with a beautiful production design. He has come to like it so much that he has placed it as the best halo of the saga, this being big words if we take into account the great references that we find in the Master Chief franchise.

The founder and leader of 343 Industries, bonnie ross, has been surprised by the filmmaker’s statements, thanking you for spending your time in the world of Halo Infinite and taking the opportunity to congratulate him on his birthday in advance. He has also added to the comments about the game Elon Musk, who has also acknowledged having enjoyed the campaign. From 343 Industries they have been very satisfied with the launch of Halo Infinite, although they promise to listen to the community to improve for the future.

More about: Halo Infinite.