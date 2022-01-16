Member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Republican Michael McCall answered in the affirmative to the question about the beginning of a new cold war with Russia. He announced this to the TV channel.

The correspondent asked McCall if he thought a Cold War had begun with Russia.

“Yes. Yes, because I think that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin again smelled weakness here, ”said the congressman.

He called the situation in Europe serious, adding that the possibility of the largest military conflict since the Second World War is not ruled out. According to him, the US and NATO should contain Russia, but they do not take enough action, they just use harsh rhetoric. The Republican added that more should be said about “the sale of weapons to Ukraine.”

Earlier in January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that to ensure security in Europe, the North Atlantic Alliance returned to using the tools of the Cold War. Grushko noted the deterioration of the “security landscape” in Europe, blaming NATO for this. He also added that the alliance puts the containment of Russia at the forefront and allocates colossal resources for this.