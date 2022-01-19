By Jessie Pang and Twinnie Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong Kung Fu master and film producer Checkley Sin Kwok Lam said on Wednesday he intends to run in the city government race, a surprising announcement that comes while current leader Carrie Lam is still has not confirmed whether he will seek a second term.

The 65-year-old is the first person to announce his candidacy ahead of the March 27 elections. Chief Executive Lam, who has ruled through one of the most tumultuous periods in Hong Kong’s history, ends her term in June.

Willing candidates need the support of Hong Kong’s powerful “patriots only” electoral body of 1,500 people. It was unclear whether Sin has such support.

In a YouTube video, Sin said his internet supporters convinced him to change his mind about not getting involved in politics.

“Under the new electoral system, I believe that every capable and credible patriot can join the new chief executive election,” Sin said. “I believe I have the ability to win.”

With the election just weeks away, the silence from leader Lam and other heavyweights is unusual. Local media have already speculated that potential candidates include Lam, Finance Secretary Paul Chan and former World Health Organization chief Margaret Chan. Lam has repeatedly declined to comment on whether he will run for a second term.

(Reporting by Jessie Pang and Twinnie Siu)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

