New updates on the disappearance of ex-boyfriends. The car of Filippo Turetta22 years old, under investigation for the attempted murder of Giulia Cecchettin, was spotted in Austria.

A few hours ago, news emerged of a video that is in the hands of investigators and which filmed Filippo Turetta while attacking Giulia Cecchettin. The images were captured by the cameras of the Dior factory in Fossò, a municipality in the province of Venice, right on the same road where some blood stains and gods hair, now waiting to be analyzed. They could belong to Giulia.

Roberto Papetti, director of the Gazzettino, made it known that Filippo Turetta’s Fiat Punto would have been spotted in a Austrian citizen.

Filippo Turetta’s car was spotted abroad, in a town in Austria. Only the outline of the driver can be seen in the car, the sighting occurred via an electronic device.

After the elements found in Fossò, the investigators released a international arrest warrant for Filippo Turretta. The 22-year-old’s car was seen for the last time, around 9.07am on Sunday, in the Ospitale area of ​​Cortina, towards Dobbiaco. For this reason, the Austrian track, for the moment, could be the most sensible one. Unfortunately, the authorities suspect that the boy may have taken the life of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, and then run away from Italy.

The video by Filippo Turetta and Giulia Cecchettin

The news that is arriving does not reassure anyone. Unfortunately, you are putting together a mosaic that we hoped we would never have to put together. The words in that video make your veins and wrists tremble. We don’t have any detailed information. There is a lot of attention and trust in the police.

This is the comment from the lawyer of Giulia Cecchettin’s family after the news of the video. The images of the cameras captured the young man while he hits his ex-girlfriend with his bare hands, so violently, so much so that she falls, and then kicks her. Giulia’s voice, while she screams “You hurt me” it is the last test of that dramatic evening.