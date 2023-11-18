The party of the former French prime minister, Edouard Philippe, suspended the senator “with immediate effect”. Joel Guerriau, into which an investigation has been opened for the accusation of having drugged his fellow centrist deputy Sandrine Bosso, with the intention of obtaining “sexual favors”. “Deeply affected by the facts at the origin of the accusations – Horizons reported – the members of the Political Bureau unanimously decided to immediately suspend the senator and to initiate a disciplinary procedure that could lead to his definitive exclusion”.

The party also said that it will contact the woman who reported Guerriau, MP Josso of the MoDem. Joel Guerriau has been officially under investigation since yesterday evening and was placed on probation at the end of the arrest he had been in since Thursday. The judges prohibited the senator from “going to the victim’s home” and from “coming into contact with victims and witnesses” of the facts of which he is suspected.