Figure skating | The Rockettes took first place in the formation skating championship

The Rockettes are aiming for their 13th Finnish championship.

25.2. 21:31

Helsinki On Sunday, the Rockettes will enter the free program of the formation skating SC competitions in Helsinki from the top spot. The defending champion Rockettes will aim for their thirteenth Finnish championship on Sunday.

Based on Saturday’s short program, the teams from Helsinki are close to the medals. The Rockettes of Helsingfors Taitoluisteluklub skated to the top with a difference of more than two points to Team Unique, which represents Helsingfors Skridskoklubb. Last year’s silver team, Helsingin Luistelijode Marigold IceUnity, missed the top spot by four points. Last year’s bronze medalist Dream Edges from Kaarina is more than two points away from the medal position.

In the WC, Finland’s two representative teams will be confirmed for the world championships in the sport in Lake Placid, USA, at the turn of March-April. The Finnish champion will surely get a place in the World Championship. In the selection of the second WC representative, in addition to the WC, the previous competitions of the season weigh heavily.