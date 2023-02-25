Saturday, February 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Figure skating | The Rockettes took first place in the formation skating championship

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Figure skating | The Rockettes took first place in the formation skating championship

Sport|Figure skating

The Rockettes are aiming for their 13th Finnish championship.

25.2. 21:31

Helsinki On Sunday, the Rockettes will enter the free program of the formation skating SC competitions in Helsinki from the top spot. The defending champion Rockettes will aim for their thirteenth Finnish championship on Sunday.

Based on Saturday’s short program, the teams from Helsinki are close to the medals. The Rockettes of Helsingfors Taitoluisteluklub skated to the top with a difference of more than two points to Team Unique, which represents Helsingfors Skridskoklubb. Last year’s silver team, Helsingin Luistelijode Marigold IceUnity, missed the top spot by four points. Last year’s bronze medalist Dream Edges from Kaarina is more than two points away from the medal position.

In the WC, Finland’s two representative teams will be confirmed for the world championships in the sport in Lake Placid, USA, at the turn of March-April. The Finnish champion will surely get a place in the World Championship. In the selection of the second WC representative, in addition to the WC, the previous competitions of the season weigh heavily.

See also  Why Hit and Run is the Worst Kind of Accident to Deal With

#Figure #skating #Rockettes #place #formation #skating #championship

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Real Madrid and Atlético tied in a classic head to head: see the goals

Real Madrid and Atlético tied in a classic head to head: see the goals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result