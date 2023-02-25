Sunday, February 26, 2023
Real Madrid and Atlético tied in a classic head to head: see the goals

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2023
in Sports
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid


Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Photo:

Rodrigo Jiménez. efe

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

The duel distances the whites from the top of the Spanish League.

real Madrid and Atletico Madrid they tied 1-1 in a classic in which the emotions came in the second stage and in which both teams ended up playing for Barcelona.

See also  Golden Eagles, unstoppable: now they beat Pasto and lead their group

In the first half there were no clear scoring chances for any team. The Mozambican Reinildo Mandava, left back for Atlético de Madrid, had to leave the pitch in the 20th minute due to an injury to his right knee.

Reinildo suffers a “joint sprain in his right knee”, according to the first exploration of the medical services, and “tests are pending to rule on a definitive diagnosis”, reported the medical report of the rojiblanco club.

In the second half, after the expulsion of Ángel Correa in the 64th minute, for an elbow to Antonio Rüdiger, Atlético de Madrid went ahead at 78, with a header from the Uruguayan José María Giménez, after a cross from the Frenchman Adrián Griezmann .

Another Uruguayan, the young Álvaro Rodríguez, converted his first goal in the first division with Real Madrid to tie the classic at 85, also with a header, after a corner kick from Luka Modric.

The result could allow Barcelona to increase its advantage: with 1-1, Real Madrid was left with 51 points, seven behind the Catalans, who could increase the advantage to 10 if they beat Almería this Sunday.

See also  The 2 successes and 3 errors of the Spanish team in their victory against Portugal

News in development.

SPORTS
with Efe

