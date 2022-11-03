Figure Skating | Emmi Peltonen’s season started with a surprising mix of music

As Peltonen settled into the starting position, his free program music started playing in the ice rink instead of the short program music.

Figure skater Emmi Peltonen opened its competition season on Thursday, when the short program was skated in the international competition in Riga, Latvia.

The start was not as expected as Peltonen finished fourth. Only 15 years old Janna Jyrkinen instead, it succeeded very well, winning the short program.

Part of the reason for Peltonen’s difficulties was an unexpected incident: As Peltonen settled into the starting position, instead of the short program music, his free program music started playing in the ice rink.

The problem was only solved when Peltonen himself got his music coach transferred Cricket Kaipion to the phone, from which the tunes of the short program could be played.

“It was a good feeling to go on the ice, and the training has gone really well. Of course, that adjustment with the music had a bit of an effect, but I don’t want to blame it on the errors that came into the program,” Peltonen stated in the announcement.

Steep the only point deduction for the program came from exceeding the skating time.

“I’m proud of myself, the program was good and everything worked out. I was a little late with my music, but next time I’ll try to finish on time. I’m going to the free program with a calm mind. The goal is a clean program,” Jyrkinen said.

Oona Ounasvuori is fifth in the race and Linnea Ceder in 12th place.