Edwin Cardona clarifies his novel in Racing, did he leave, was he removed or…?

The Colombian issued an official statement giving his version.
November 03, 2022, 03:35 PM
Edwin Cardonathe Colombian soccer player Racing from Argentinahas been in the news this Thursday for information about his situation at the club, where he has had little participation since his arrival.
This Thursday press versions indicated that Cardona had taken his things so as not to train more with the Avellaneda team.
Cardona’s version
Hours later, the player himself spoke. On his Instagram account, he stated: “The above information is false, since on November 1, after finishing my training day, the club gave me a letter… where they notified me that they are preparing to grant me corresponding vacations to the year 2022 from the last obligation in progress and until November 30…”, says the player.
“Subsequently, without understanding why, they told me that the letter should be destroyed and they gave me another one, but anticipating my vacations from November 2nd to November 30th, having to show up on the date… This leaves a record and technical-managerial recommendation not to join the group after the commitment played against Tigre”, he adds.
“With the foregoing I make it clear that it was not my decision to go and leave the team in these final instances and at the gates of such an important commitment… They have been decisions beyond my control,” he concluded.
The Colombian assures that he wants to continue wearing the colors of Racing. although for now he does not seem to have a place in the starting team.
