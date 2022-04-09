“I started skating when I was five, so that’s been about eleven years on the ice and it’s been an insane eleven,” Liu wrote on Instagram. She finished seventh at the last Winter Games in Beijing.

“I honestly never thought I would achieve as much as I have,” she continues. ,,I am so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. Now that I have achieved my goals in skating, I am moving on with my life.”

Liu is also a two-time American champion. She won her first title at the age of 13.