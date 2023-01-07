It was two minutes after eleven at night –five in the morning in Spain– and the Republican deputy Mike Rogers seemed unable to take it anymore after three days of absolute blockade in the United States House of Representatives. At the edge of a bench where the rebels of his party who refused to abide by the discipline sat, his face turned red, he bent his torso forward and pointed with his left index finger at Matt Gaetz, one of the leaders of this insurrection. It seemed that he was going to jump on top of him and to prevent them from coming to blows, a fellow soldier, Richard Hudson, came from behind, covered his mouth and took him away.

The chaos that reigned in the House of Representatives on Friday night was absolute, a spectacle worthy of a fictional film, or more to the taste of the British or even Italian Parliament. The pizzas arrived in red cardboard boxes at the offices; new parents without a babysitter voted with their children in their arms, and others spent hours sitting down, reading novels and even self-help essays like ‘The art of not giving a damn about everything’.

By one vote, just one, the Republican candidate Kevin McCarthy had failed in his fourteenth attempt to seize the presidency of the House of Representatives, and it seemed that all his concessions and humiliations had ended in resounding failure. Their lordships, exhausted, with nothing to do in the face of the fact that from now on they would even stop receiving their salary, seemed resigned to stop and continue on Monday.

At one point, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who until recently was the populist muse and has moderated in recent weeks, was walking around waving a phone, which she was offering to the insurgents. Through the peephole of the long-range cameras, the photojournalists captured the screen: it was a call from DT, the kingpin, Donald Trump. It seemed that the former president, the spiritual leader of the rebel stronghold, was finally taking action, after limiting himself the day before to sending out statements asking for unity with a small mouth.

Relief



Trump’s calls had an immediate effect. Rebel leader Gaetz stood up, walked over to McCarthy, the candidate he swore to destroy, and took his arm with a look that seemed conciliatory. republican relief. “One more!” Shouted the parliamentary group from the bench, like someone asking the DJ for one last song at the closing of the premises. The last rebels abstained. McCarthy won with 216 votes, the minimum necessary to achieve the presidency of the chamber. In a matter of minutes, he received the symbolic gavel and, after three days of blockade, began the judicial course number 118 in the history of the United States.

McCarthy addressed the nation at an ungodly hour with a speech prepared for him by his team. When leaving after one o’clock in the morning above the large office, next to the chamber, the new wooden sign, recently engraved: ‘Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House’ already hung. Now it remains to be seen how long it lasts, given that one of his great surrenders has been the possibility of submitting to a vote of confidence on an almost permanent basis.