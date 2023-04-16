BAt least 30 people were killed in heavy fighting in Sudan on Saturday. This is reported by the “New York Times”, citing representatives of the United Nations. There was initially no official information on the dead or injured. The Sudanese medical committee spoke in the evening of a large number of victims that would still be counted. A man died in a car that was run over by a tank, the dpa learned. At least four people lost their lives in the shelling in the north of the city. Residents posted online pictures of munitions hitting homes.

A dpa reporter reported that the streets in northern Khartoum were largely deserted. Shots, artillery and explosions could be heard from at least three directions. According to the media, the military and RSF fought in several states. According to the RSF, they arrested Egyptian soldiers in the city of Merowe. Egypt works closely with Sudan. There was no confirmation of this.

Since Saturday morning, the Sudanese army and a key paramilitary group have been engaged in heavy fighting in a power struggle. Heavy artillery fire was reported in the capital Khartoum on Saturday into the evening. The fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) involved in the transitional government focused on the airport, the presidential palace and the state radio station. Tanks and fighter planes were deployed. Around 46 million people live in the north-east African country.

Confusing situation in Khartoum

The RSF said Sudanese soldiers entered their headquarters on Saturday morning. RSF forces attacked Khartoum airport. Several civilian aircraft were reportedly destroyed. The RSF initially reported that they had taken control of the presidential palace and the airport. The Sudanese army disagreed. The information provided by both sides could not be independently confirmed. The Luftwaffe attacked RSF bases. According to eyewitnesses, at least two tanks were deployed in Khartoum.

Since the fall of long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, the military led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has held power in the country. The army and RSF under leader Mohammed Hamdan Daglo had jointly taken power again in autumn 2021, but tensions between the two military leaders have increased in recent months. The dispute is delaying the transition to a civilian government promised by ruler al-Burhan. In the event of an escalation, violent clashes were feared that could lead to a civil war.