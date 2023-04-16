His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a phone call from His Excellency Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, during which developments in the Republic of Sudan were discussed.

The two sides reviewed ways to stop the current escalation and work to maintain the security and stability of Sudan and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s support for all efforts that lead to stopping the escalation in Sudan and starting a political dialogue to solve the current crisis, pointing to the importance of working for the brotherly Sudanese people to enjoy security, stability and prosperity.