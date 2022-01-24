There are few programs that are a huge hit on both YouTube and TV, but the men (comedians Jochen Otten, Bas Hoeflaak, Leo Alkemade and Ronald Goedemondt) of the BNNVara program snipers did it work. For example, the fragment ‘cork is cork’ is a huge hit in secondary school playgrounds. The regular team of Snipers can be found here, with the collars up, on a boat and plays with a club of robbers of about 40 years old. The biggest robber of all, played by Alkemade, is handed a glass of wine, but throws the bottle after the first sip straight overboard. Second bottle, same story. When he receives loud criticism from the other men, after all, it is quite expensive wine, he shrugs: cork is cork.