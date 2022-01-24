A new season of the WEC Endurance World Championship that will see the Prancing Horse in the role of protagonist among the Gran Turismo derived from the series. Ferrari has made official the crews that will take part in the 2022 World Endurance Championship in the Lmgte Pro class, at the wheel of the AF Corse team’s 488 GTs. Drivers’ title will be defended in car number 51 by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, while in the “twin” car, number 52, will be Miguel Molina and the new Antonio Fuoco at the wheel. The crews in the season that kicks off on 18 March in the United States with the 1000 Miglia di Sebring defend the constructors’ laurel won by Maranello in 2021.

In the main category of Gran Turismo, the Lmgte Pro, as anticipated, Ferrari restarts from the confirmation of the Tortona born in 1983 Pier Guidi, paired with the British born in 1989 Calado. For the duo, who share the Ferrari 488 Gte number 51, this is the fifth season together: a period crowned with laurels in 2021 and 2017. The second Ferrari 488 Gte is entrusted to the Spaniard Molina, in his third complete season in the championship, and da Fuoco, Calabrian born in 1996 who grew up in the Ferrari Driver Academy nursery, making his debut in the Lmgte Pro class.

FERRARI, THE DRIVERS ‘COMMENTS

The 2022 season of the WEC will be the last that in the derivatives of the series includes the GTE class cars, ready to be replaced the following year by the GT3 platform. Ferrari arrives at the start with the AF Corse team with two cars. “2021 has been fantastic, but in the end in motorsport you have to turn the page very quickly. We are all starting from zero points – comments Pier Guidi – This season will be very complicated for Ferrari because in addition to the commitment in the races it will have to divide itself in the development of two new cars and this will make everything even more difficult, but in these situations we know how to find motivation and determination additional “. The reference to the development of the two cars concerns the new GT3, which will be at the start in the following season, and the expected hybrid hypercar with which Ferrari – from 2023 – will return to compete for the overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in the Championship. of the world. Already Italian GT champion, Antonio Fuoco, who in 2021 participated in the Wec in the Lmgte Am class with Cetilar Racing, comments: “I am very happy for this opportunity, because it comes to the end of a growth path in the world of covered wheels from 2019 to today”.