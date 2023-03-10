Culiacan, Sinaloa. Under the slogan “Memory, color and sound”, Women Creating Sinaloa It reaches its fifth edition, to be held from March 10 to 27, and where the literary, musical, theatrical, dance and visual arts talent of the entity’s creators meets. As every year, on this occasion tribute will be paid to an artist, being the protagonist Rina Cuellara painter born in Navolato and based in Culiacán, who delved into the investigation of Mayo-Yoreme culture in her last years.

Collaborative work

Judith Cardenas, leader of the group, says that in these five years the experience has been enriching and instructive. “Each year has been different, we have been adding other colleagues, getting to know the work of very interesting women, who have forced us from the management or direction to adapt our spaces. We have had to find spaces that are suitable for the work method of the women who have been integrated and this has enriched us in terms of creative development or personally gives me a different perspective of work as women artists”.

The edition of this 2023 will begin this Friday, with a great exhibition at 5:00 p.m., in the Historical Archive, place where Rina Cuellar she spent her last years as a researcher and historian. “The visuals also have another exhibition, but in Guamúchil, on March 17; and with an invitation from the Palos Blancos Festival we have some workshops. Painting with Light, by Diane Hoffman, an artist-photographer living in Mazatlán who comes to give us that workshop in Palos Blancos; the artist’s book modeled in clay and Land Art”, adds martha romero, representative of the Visual Arts Front.

For his part, Dina Grijalva, in charge of the literary area, shares that they will have a reading of minifications written by Sinaloan women, at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters; and on March 21, World Poetry Day, they will dedicate the entire day to poetry written by women. “We are going to do, in coordination with the ISIC, an activity called A Flowering Tree of Poems, this will be in the Obregón square.”

Dalia Carrasco, from the Front of Women MusiciansShe says she is happy because this year her front will have the opportunity to meet in a camp, with some workshops. “We are going to have a live percussion concert, a vocal liberation workshop, a choral ensemble and a concert for women musicians dedicated to Rina Cuéllar. That final concert will be on the 25th”.

Alina Zapata, from the Dance Front, comments that this year a new collective from Cosalá is added, which joins those of Guasave, Culiacán, Mazatlán and Guamúchil. It will be on March 24 when they have a performance, at 7:00 p.m., at the Cultural Center for Performing Arts (CAEC) and on the 25th at the Socorro Astol theater.

The theater girls, represented by Judith Cardenas, they will share the stage with the dance ones, on the same days. “In theater, this year we are focusing a lot on the integration of the group, we have always had a stage presence, but it has been very varied, the constants of each year are six. We are going to add a conversation with Elisa Carrión, who this year celebrates 30 years of experience, which is not just anything, so we are going to do a kind of conference ”.

It also launches an invitation to those who want to join the stage front, both students and colleagues with a career, until March 15.

In expansion

Alina emphasizes that the products made by Women Creating Sinaloa they have had the opportunity to leave the state, as have been some dance pieces. “The girls from the dance front make their creations and these creations have been able to take other meetings to other festivals, they have been selected as pieces in many in various parts, we have the case of Yucatán, Mexico City or Cuernavaca, they continue to move. That is our intention, to create, but that production moves, that it doesn’t just get stuck on a date or a month.”

Also as a result of three literary workshops, two of them mini-fiction and one of cardboard books, where the visual front also participated, a book in cardboard edition about Black Thursday was created, coordinated by Dina Grijalva.

Although this event is held annually in March on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the collective continues to work on activities for the rest of the year as well.