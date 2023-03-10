Al-Ittihad won with one goal, scored by Romarinho in the 80th minute. Thus, Al-Nasr (46 points) lost the lead in the Saudi League, as it became the share of Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah’s companions, with 47 points.

Ronaldo exploded with anger after the end of the match, according to what was monitored by the paparazzi.

And a video clip, spread on Twitter, showed the great anger that appeared on the “Don” while leaving the stadium, as some of his colleagues tried to calm him down, before he kicked the water bottle forcefully as he headed to the dressing room.

As of Friday morning, the video had more than 3 million views, along with thousands of comments.

One of the commentators sarcastically said, “Even the water bottle was not known to be kicked,” while another asked, “Will he be punished by the Disciplinary Committee?”

Later, the 38-year-old posted a post on his official Facebook account, saying: “We are disappointed with the result, but we are still focused on our season and the upcoming matches.”

He added, “Thank you, Al-Nasr fans, for your support. We know we can count on you.”