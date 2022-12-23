Saturday, December 24, 2022
FIFA to investigate chef Salt Bae for ‘groping’ the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2022
in Sports
0


world Cup

The World Cup during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

The World Cup during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

The entity followed step by step what happened in the final of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Fifa is investigating how the famous Turkish chef could Salt Bae entering the field after the soccer World Cup final and taking photos with several players, even holding the trophy, last Sunday in Doha.

Nusret Gokçe, nicknamed Salt Bae, owns a chain of upscale restaurants.

(Lionel Messi breaks down in tears for heartbreaking Argentine story: emotional video)
(Cristiano Ronaldo: they reveal the millionaire for which he would go to play in Saudi Arabia)

After the victory of Argentina against France, he took some photos on the pitch with Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and other world champions.

with the trophy

In some images he appears holding and kissing the trophy, despite the fact that only world champions, FIFA officials and heads of state are authorized to touch the cup.

In others, he is seen trying to grab Messi by the arm — who has an irritated face — or bite off a player’s medal.

“Having examined the matter, Fifa is looking into how individuals were able to gain unauthorized access to the pitch, following the closing ceremony, at the Lusail Stadium on December 18. Appropriate measures will be taken internally,” a spokesperson said. to the BBC.

Salt Bae, 39, has restaurants in Beverly Hills, London and Qatar, among other places. It is usually photographed with stars. Some of his videos, in which he appears cutting and seasoning meat, have been widely published on the internet.

(Argentina champion: French government complains to Fifa for insults from rivals)
(Dibu Martínez reveals his secret on penalties against France: ‘Shit… everything’)

AFP

