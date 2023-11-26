Brazil and Argentina starred in a painful incident in the classic on date 6 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, in which their fans clashed a few minutes after starting the match at the Maracaná. Despite this, the match was played, but once again a scandal between both teams was added.

After several days of the match being played and generating a bit of rejection in much of the world due to the way in which these confrontations between Brazilians and Argentines are experienced, Fifa decided to take drastic actions after those incidents at the Maracaná.

Well, Fifa opened a disciplinary process against the two federations (CBF) and (AFA), after clashes between fans of both teams, the Argentine newspaper Olé reported in the last few hours.

According to reports, Brazil did not comply with article 17 of the disciplinary code, which addresses the safety of all actors in a soccer match organized by Conmebol.

Fights between fans of Brazil and Argentina.

​While Argentina is accused of violating article 14.5 of the regulations, which establishes sanctions for delaying a match.

Among the sanctions that Fifa would impose would be financial fines, matches without fans or total closure of the stadium (in this case the Maracaná), for matches played at an international level. In addition, Brazil risks having to play the next qualifying games on a neutral court.

Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Carlos Augusto, from Brazil, in the South American classic.

Yes indeed, Within the report there is no talk of taking points from the two selected and it is an option that would be discarded by the governing body of world football.

With information from Futbolred.

