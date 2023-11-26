Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Gaza for the first time since the start of the war and entered one of Hamas’ tunnels. His visit coincides with the release of fourteen other Israeli captives and three foreigners, who at around five this afternoon (Spanish time) were traveling aboard Red Cross vehicles in the direction of the Egyptian Rafah crossing.

Netanyahu, who has arrived unexpectedly (or, at least, unannounced) to the Strip, has met with senior military commanders and toured some of the conflict zones. He has assured that the Israeli offensive will continue “until victory” and recalled the three “objectives of this war: eliminate Hamas, bring back all our kidnapped people and ensure that Gaza does not become a threat to Israel again.” «We continue until the end, until victory. “Nothing will stop us,” the prime minister concluded.

The prime minister talks with soldiers deployed in Gaza.



Reuters





The visit can be understood as support for the troops deployed in the north of the Strip, but also, in a more political sense, as a demonstration that his cabinet maintains control of the conflict with the jihadist militia; an extreme that some analysts question both due to the prolongation of the clashes and the high cost in civilian lives that has already been exacted, which has generated a critical international reaction.

For the first time, Netanyahu has also gone down into some of the terrorists’ tunnels built underground in Gaza. Many of them have been taken and destroyed by the army. “We are convinced that we have the power, the strength, the will and the determination to achieve all the objectives of the war,” said the head of the Government.

Meanwhile, rumors are growing that his cabinet could extend the ceasefire that expires early Tuesday. According to Egyptian sources that have been reported to the EFE agency, the Government and Hamas have given “a positive response” to a proposal from Egypt and Qatar to extend this truce for another four days. During that period, the jihadists would release another 40 hostages, at a rate of a dozen per day, while Israel would release “more Palestinian prisoners.”