The International Federation of Associated Football (Fifa) started selling the so-called ‘hospitality packages’ for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will take place between November 21 and December 18 next year.

These exclusive tickets are sold through its Hospitality platform and include, in addition to tickets to access the tournament matches, additional benefits such as lodging, transportation and exclusive seats for the games of the buyer’s choice, as well as catering services.

Its price ranges between 950 and 74,200 dollars.

These packages can be purchased in three modalities: by match (for a single duel), by stadium (for a single venue) and by team (not yet available in the absence of knowing the qualified teams).

The cheapest package is $950 (approximately 3,400,000 pesos) and includes the ticket for a match of the first phase, dinner, drinks, service before and after the match, parking and a commemorative gift.

Pearl Lounge option costs $4,950 (approximately 18 million pesos) and includes more benefits, as well as tickets to matches in the group stage, round of 16 and quarterfinals.

The price of this package increases from the semifinals, hovering around 6,700 (approximately 24 million pesos) to 34,300 dollars (about 124 million pesos).

The Al-Wrakah Stadium is one of the impressive settings where the 2022 World Cup will take place.

Finally, the most exclusive package, whose cost is 74,200 dollars (about 268 million pesos) is called the Private Suite and includes twelve games at the Lusail Stadium (eight in the group stage, one in the round of 16, quarters, semifinals and the final).

fifa He has assured that later they will put on sale cheaper tickets without so many luxuries. They have also stressed that, so far, these packages and other tickets for the Qatar World Cup.

On the day the packages were launched, FIFA’s director of commercial revenue said: “We are delighted to see such extraordinary interest in the World Cup, in difficult times.”

Since the end of last month, the organization, which indicated that its objective was to generate more profits than those obtained in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, maintained that “unprecedented levels of interest” were being generated for the acquisition of its hospitality packages.

