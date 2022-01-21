The Egyptian Meteorological Authority has warned citizens of low temperatures in the country and the presence of very cold weather, especially during the night hours.

The Meteorological Authority said, on its official page on the social networking site Facebook, that Egypt witnessed a very cold night in all parts, noting in its warning that the country was affected by an air rise coming from southern Europe, the Levant and North Africa, explaining that this atmosphere will continue in the region for a week to come.

Where the lowest temperatures in Cairo were 9 degrees, and the humidity was low; This led to an increase in the feeling of cold weather, and the perceived temperature reached 7 degrees Celsius.

Egypt is currently suffering from a rare and very cold weather all over.