Colombia will be the headquarters of Sub 20 world women's soccer and Fifa inspects the host cities, which were recently announced.

“They have all given us full support to meet the organization's requirements and adhere to the highest standards. Without a doubt, we are prepared to receive the 24 national teams in our country,” said the president of the FCF. Ramón Jesurun Franco.

The leader confirmed that Fifa is visiting Bogotá, Cali and Medellín, cities that were chosen as venues for the tournament.

“At the moment there is a FIFA commission of seven people in Colombia. On Saturday they were in Cali. They were in Bogotá on Sunday and Monday and this Tuesday they will be in Medellín,” said Jesurún.

And he added: “That is going very well, it is a 24-team tournament that will be played for the first time in history, in this FIFA category, but we know that the commitment of the mayors of these three cities is total and complete as well as of the National Government”.

The stadiums in which the tournament will be played will be El Campin and Ceiling in Bogotá, the Pascual Guerrero from Cali and the Atanasio Girardot from Medellin.

The leader referred to other current issues in Colombian football, such as the threats that several members of the clubs have received.

“Some complaints generate concern, which are received and transferred to a competent authority, which is the National Attorney General's Office. We do not have any mechanism or any possibility to do so because we are not legally authorized to do so. They are in the entity that can do it, we will look at the investigations we can do,” he said.

Regarding the problems of refereeing, he stated: “We are very concerned when there are these refereeing controversies, but that is part of football. The Arbitration Commission decided to make public the audio of the match between Deportivo Pereira and Junior. The VAR clarifies many things. “Here we must take into account something that we do not maximize and that is the effect of interpretation and not all of us agree on the same interpretation of a play.”

