Russia | Russian media: Navalny's lawyer arrested

Dead opposition politician To Alexei Navalny lawyer Vasili Dubkov has been arrested in Russia, according to the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and the SOTA news agency, according to Reuters.

According to a message published on Novaya Gazeta's messaging service X, Dubkov was arrested on Tuesday in Moscow. Novaja Gazeta's information is based on sources.

According to sources, Dubkov was arrested because he “disturbed public order”.

Navalnyi died a little over a week ago at the age of 47 in a penal institution in Russia.

