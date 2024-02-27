Wednesday, February 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | Russian media: Navalny's lawyer arrested

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Russia | Russian media: Navalny's lawyer arrested

Navalny died a little over a week ago.

Dead opposition politician To Alexei Navalny lawyer Vasili Dubkov has been arrested in Russia, according to the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and the SOTA news agency, according to Reuters.

According to a message published on Novaya Gazeta's messaging service X, Dubkov was arrested on Tuesday in Moscow. Novaja Gazeta's information is based on sources.

According to sources, Dubkov was arrested because he “disturbed public order”.

Navalnyi died a little over a week ago at the age of 47 in a penal institution in Russia.

The news is updated.

#Russia #Russian #media #Navalny39s #lawyer #arrested

See also  Artificial Intelligence | Report: Chat GPT and other artificial intelligences can replace a quarter of current work
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fifa is in Colombia: inspects venues for the U-20 Women's World Cup

Fifa is in Colombia: inspects venues for the U-20 Women's World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result