Ambassador Nechaev: Russia is concerned about the aggressive militaristic rhetoric in Germany

Russia is concerned about the increasingly aggressive militaristic rhetoric in Germany. The growth of such rhetoric, which is heard at a high political level in Germany, was pointed out by Russian Ambassador Sergei Nechaev, reports RIA News.

He noted that the Russian side perceives the draft resolution of the German ruling parties on the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine to hit strategic targets in the Russian rear, adopted by the Bundestag, as further evidence of Germany’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.