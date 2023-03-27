The latest update of FIFA 23 introduced the NSWL, but something went wrong and the players accuse EA Sports for the technical treatment.

FIFA 23 recently added the NSWL, but real female players haven’t taken very well to how they’ve been represented in the game. Many models are just generic players, in fact, and look nothing like their flesh-and-blood counterparts. The use of generic models has also meant that some players do not have the same hair as in reality, and others do not even belong to the same race.

The protests of the American players –

Some players took to social media to complain about the problem, joking about it despite having been waiting for this moment for a lifetime. “Someone please let me know when you find me, Angel City’s Madison Hammond #99!” Hammond tweeted. “Because… this one just isn’t!” “I’m grateful to EA Sports for finally including the NWSL, but this doesn’t represent me at all,” Caprice Dydasco explained. Others took it even less well. Gold Medalist Sydney Leroux first quipped (“you will scare my children”), then commented more seriously that “I know you expect women to be grateful and thankful that you have given us a little sliver of publicity but, please, stop wasting our time. Some of us are bald.”

FIFA 23 x NSWL, false start? —

Leroux also added that his in-game model was much better in FIFA 16, despite undergoing a full scan for FIFA 23. Sarah Gorden instead complained about the in-game ratings, because her say about her EA Sports would not understand the sport. “When EA Sports didn’t put me in the top 10 for speed I was furious, but I thought ok, I’ll show them. But when they gave me a 48 speed rating I realized they have never, ever watched an NWSL game.” Electronic Arts has not provided any comments for now, so we don’t know if there will be any updates in this regard, but – with the latest rumors that would see women’s football included in FUT by EA Sports FC this year – the impression is that the developer should work to shorten the technical gap with the male counterpart before going any further.