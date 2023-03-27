Home page World

Finally they are a family: Peter and Anthony. © Instagram @fosteringhomela

For a long time, a man has wanted nothing more than to finally start a family. But he is single. Nevertheless, he decides to adopt a teenager.

Peter Mudabazi wanted to be a father. But as a single man, that’s not an easy task. “I thought you have to be a traditional family – mum and dad at home. Or a single woman,” he says in an interview with CBS News.

As a young man, he himself escaped from his violent family. With foster families, he later got what he had always wanted: love and security. Since 2017, he has wanted to give exactly the same thing back to needy children and young people. Mudabazi has now taken in more than 13 foster children, and he shares his extraordinary family life on Instagram and YouTube.

Single man adopts teenager: “He called me dad from the start”

Anthony was the tenth, like CBS News reported. He was actually only supposed to stay for a few days in 2018 – but Mudabazi adopted him. His dream of adoption came true. In 2019 Peter Mudabazi officially became father to Anthony. Once strangers became a family. The teenager had previously asked him “every week” “Dad, when will I be adopted?” Mudabazi says. “He was always my son, he called me ‘daddy’ from the start,” he says. So it wasn’t a big change for either of them.

Anthony was lucky. It is often difficult for teenagers to be adopted. Many families choose to have babies or small children. With his story, Peter Mudabazi would like to draw attention to the fact that families come in different spectrums and constellations.

