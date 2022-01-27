Great export afternoon on the pages of Multiplayer.it. In fact, starting at 5pm, we will host on our channel Twitch the matches of the eNational FIFA Powered by TIMVISION. The Azzurri are involved in the Play-Ins of the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022, the most prestigious eSports competition for nations in the world that takes place on PS5.

The goal, after closing the first two days in fourth place, the son of five wins, five draws and four defeats, Karim ‘Karimisbak’ Rmaiti, Rocco ‘Guarinojr_’ Guarino and Francesco Pio ‘Obrun2002‘Tagliafierro will try to gain access to the competition’s Play-Offs.

Coach Nello ‘Hollywood285’ Nigro’s guys will have to grab one of the first three positions in the standings to directly access the Play-Offs by skipping the second qualifying phase, the Main Stage, and thus approaching the final phase to be held in the summer.

Unfortunately the Azzurri ended up in a iron circle with really tough opponents. For this reason it will be important to cheer on our colors. Today, starting at 5 pm, we will face Russia, Scotland, Bulgaria and Spain, while on Friday, again from 5 pm, we will play against Sweden, Germany and Portugal, the three national teams that currently precede us in the standings.

So what about Forza Azzurri!