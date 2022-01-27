The Dubai Police General Command called on members of the public to identify a person with African features – the owner of the photo – whose body was found in the area of ​​jurisdiction of the Bur Dubai Police Station and does not have identification papers.

She stated that since the body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department of the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology to be examined and ascertain the cause of death, the police did not see anyone to report the loss of the body’s owner.

The Bur Dubai Police Station appealed to members of the public to identify the owner of the unknown body, and whoever has any information about him can call the call center on the number 901, and if the caller is from outside the Emirate of Dubai, add 04 before the contact number.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

