L’eSerie A TIM 2022the official export competition of the Serie A League that will be played on FIFA 22 of which Multiplayer.it is the official media partner, will go live this weekend with the Draft powered by PlayStation and the Sunday Show.

The appointment is set for Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 January 2022 on Twitch channel of the A TIM eSerie.

Saturday January 29, 2022 from 3:00 pm one of its highlights of the competition will take place: the Draft powered by PlayStation. The 15 teams participating in the eSerie A TIM 2022 will select the players who have distinguished themselves in the Online Qualifiers, who will take the stage to discover the Team that has chosen them to support the pro players during the competition. Of the thousands of participants, 32 will participate in the Draft and only 15 will be chosen, 1 for each Club.

Sunday January 30, 2022 from 3.00 pm instead it will be time to warm up the engines and play a series of exciting 2vs2 challenges. During the Sunday Show, players will be asked to team up with their future opponents to entertain the public and have fun on the console.

eSeries A 2022

To present the two days, an extraordinary cast that can count on the protagonists of the first edition, strengthened by new additions:

Ludovica Pagani, host of the competition.

Sabino Palermo, official caster. In life, a sports journalist.

Marco Brandino, official caster. Today the official commentator of many EA Sports FIFA tournaments.

Dr Whi7es, aka Marco Bianchi, content creator and analyst. EA SPORTS FIFA streamer and one of the most popular faces in the community.

Elena Coriale, aka Hevnokat, special guest. Best Italian professional player of EA Sports FIFA.

Gianmarco Colucci, known to all as Justees, content creator and analyst.

Flavio dell’Erba, aka Venom, content creator and analyst. Streamer, tiktoker with a single passion: EA Sports FIFA and the TIM eSerie.

We also remind you that Multiplayer.it will be an exceptional partner and will support the A TIM eSerie in all its phases with exclusive content designed specifically for fans of virtual football and in particular of the EA Sports game. Specifically there will be a number of exclusive weekly appointments on our Twitch channel, which you can reach to this addresswhich we will broadcast from the Infront studios and which will involve experts from the FIFA esports scene and the protagonists of the competition.