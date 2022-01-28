For now you can only hear the engine breaking and you can see a dark silhouette, but this morning Aprilia gave a small preview of the RS-GP 2022, the bike with which it will try to make a further qualitative leap in MotoGP, after that last year she managed to experience the joy of the podium at Silverstone and the front row at Sachsenring.

The Noale manufacturer has published a short video on Instagram, in which the new prototype for the premier class is set in motion in front of the two titular riders, Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñaleswho can’t resist the temptation to immortalize it with their smartphones waiting to get on the saddle next week, in the Sepang tests.

Surely the two Spanish drivers will be on track in Malaysia on 5 and 6 February, but it cannot be excluded that they can also run in the shakedown reserved for rookies and test drivers, which will start on Monday 31 January, because we must not forget that the Noale manufacturer it is the only one still able to dispose of the concessions.

In the post published today, a second thing stands out, namely the date of 10 February, which in all probability will be that of the presentation of the team, which should therefore take place on the eve of the second pre-season MotoGP test, the one that will be held on the unpublished. Mandalika circuit, Indonesia.

Between tests and presentations, MotoGP is therefore preparing to begin two weeks that will be nothing short of “hot” …