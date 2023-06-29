Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Field battle: University and Gymnastics players deliver fists and kicks

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Field battle: University and Gymnastics players deliver fists and kicks

Close


Close

South American Cup

Fight between University and Gymnastics players.

Fight between University and Gymnastics players.

Embarrassing end of the match played in Peru, in the Copa Sudamericana.

See also  The Shanghai 'ranking' highlights nine academic areas of the UMU

The Peruvian Sports University advanced to the play-offs of the 2023 South American Cup by beating Argentine Gimnasia y Esgrima 1-0, in a match for the last date of Group G played this Wednesday at the Monumental stadium in Lima.

Universitario’s winning goal was scored by midfielder Piero Quispe after 40 minutes of a game that ended with attempts at a fight between players from both teams. The ‘U’ in the first leg defeated Gimnasia 1-0 on the first date of the key.

The Brazilian Goiás with 12 points led Group G and advanced to the round of 16, followed by Universitario with 10. The Colombian Santa Fe and the Argentine Gimnasia were in third and fourth place with 7 and 4 points, respectively.

camp battle

At the end of the game a battle broke out between players from both teams, with punches, punches and kicks. The Peruvian police had to intervene to control the situation in the midst of the brawl.

See also  Medellin vs. International: time and TV of the Copa Sudamericana match

SPORTS AND AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Field #battle #University #Gymnastics #players #deliver #fists #kicks

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ensuring User Safety: Examining the Reliability of Online Dating Services

Ensuring User Safety: Examining the Reliability of Online Dating Services

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result