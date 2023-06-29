Field battle: University and Gymnastics players deliver fists and kicks

The Peruvian Sports University advanced to the play-offs of the 2023 South American Cup by beating Argentine Gimnasia y Esgrima 1-0, in a match for the last date of Group G played this Wednesday at the Monumental stadium in Lima.

Universitario’s winning goal was scored by midfielder Piero Quispe after 40 minutes of a game that ended with attempts at a fight between players from both teams. The ‘U’ in the first leg defeated Gimnasia 1-0 on the first date of the key.

The Brazilian Goiás with 12 points led Group G and advanced to the round of 16, followed by Universitario with 10. The Colombian Santa Fe and the Argentine Gimnasia were in third and fourth place with 7 and 4 points, respectively.

camp battle

At the end of the game a battle broke out between players from both teams, with punches, punches and kicks. The Peruvian police had to intervene to control the situation in the midst of the brawl.

