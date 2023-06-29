Field battle: University and Gymnastics players deliver fists and kicks

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fight between University and Gymnastics players.
Embarrassing end of the match played in Peru, in the Copa Sudamericana.
The Peruvian Sports University advanced to the play-offs of the 2023 South American Cup by beating Argentine Gimnasia y Esgrima 1-0, in a match for the last date of Group G played this Wednesday at the Monumental stadium in Lima.
Universitario’s winning goal was scored by midfielder Piero Quispe after 40 minutes of a game that ended with attempts at a fight between players from both teams. The ‘U’ in the first leg defeated Gimnasia 1-0 on the first date of the key.
The Brazilian Goiás with 12 points led Group G and advanced to the round of 16, followed by Universitario with 10. The Colombian Santa Fe and the Argentine Gimnasia were in third and fourth place with 7 and 4 points, respectively.
camp battle
At the end of the game a battle broke out between players from both teams, with punches, punches and kicks. The Peruvian police had to intervene to control the situation in the midst of the brawl.
SPORTS AND AFP
