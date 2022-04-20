Of tomorrow there is no certainty was recited by the triumph of Lorenzo de Medici. The same can be said for the Fiat Tipo which looks to the future with some unknowns. The model of the Italian brand has in fact found its dimension in the range of the Turin brand, with a return to the market which has confirmed a good level of customer satisfaction and the Cross version which has increased its possibilities. Electrification through mild-hybrid technology then makes it possible to give a further facet to the family’s range even if the repositioning of the cars in the Lingotto plans could lead the Fiat Tipo to change radically or even to greet the market, at least in the form we know. today.

It is unlikely that the brand led by Olivier Francois decides to definitively say goodbye to a name like Tipo, given and also considered the trend of bringing back badges linked to tradition on the road. It is therefore possible that the future generation of the family car can be declined with a different aspect, perhaps as a crossover or an SUV, following the success that the Cross version has enjoyed. What is certain is that this model, as well as others currently in the range, is destined for total electrification as Fiat’s programs move towards a complete transition. A precise time frame has not yet been given for the stop to internal combustion engines, but it is clear that within the decade Fiat will also have a more than sustainable offer.

It is also possible that the Italian brand decides to keep only one version of the Fiat Tipo, orienting itself on the five-door station wagon and perhaps integrating the high-wheel variant in the future Panda range which will have different declinations (and different names) depending on the variants that will be offered. . The future of this model will however be inextricably linked to its profitability, with the brand having to carefully evaluate the margins before making a final decision.