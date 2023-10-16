Andretti is currently without a power unit

The battle between the Formula 1 e Andretti takes place on at least two tables. One is with the FOM, which protects the economic interests of the teams and does not want the Americans to eat part of the revenues, the other is with the teams themselves, who have no say in the entry of the Andretti family but do what they can to hinder it: pressure and obstructionism.

The last topic is that of the supply of power units: the agreement with Renault which we reported to you already in January has in fact expired during the year and has not been renewed, with the consequence that, if Andretti entered Formula 1, it would be without a power unit, while the agreements with General Motors and Cadillac would obviously remain unchanged which Andretti has done his best to make his candidacy even more credible.

This is a situation that cannot continue for long, and also in this aspect the president of the FIA ​​Mohammed Ben Sulayem he warned the teams. Just as Andretti will be able to enter even without commercial agreements, he will also be able to do so without an engine, because the teams will be forced to provide it to him by the Sporting Regulations (appendix 6c). The candidates in this sense would be Honda and once again Renaultsince for 2026 they will only supply one team (Aston Martin and Alpine respectively), while Audi would not be included in this circle, because the new manufacturers have no obligation to supply customers.

The words of Ben Sulayem

“A potential General Motors/Cadillac engine? We’ll ask, but engines aren’t built in four or five years. At first, Andretti will have to make an agreement with one of these two engine manufacturers. If all the teams say no, the FIA ​​has the power to draw at least two and take one“, these were the words of the Emirati to journalists. “However, I am very optimistic, because in the last 20 months we have added two large manufacturers such as Audi and General Motors and we are on track to also have two power unit manufacturers such as Audi and Cadillac”.