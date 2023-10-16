Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/10/2023 – 12:32

São Paulo, 16 – The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, highlighted the importance of using less and less pesticides, replacing them with bio-inputs, ensuring increasingly safer food, in an opening lecture at the Forum on Bio-Inputs in Agro at the Federation of Industries of São Paulo (Fiesp) on the morning of this Monday, 16th. During the event, Fávaro mentioned his recent visit to the Anuga Fair, in Germany, and the vision that abroad has about Brazilian agriculture, with potential for sustainable growth .

“The responsibility for Brazil’s sustainability is ours”, highlighted the minister, emphasizing the desire to grow national agricultural production without affecting the environment. “In 50 years we have grown our production and productivity by 580%”, added Fávaro. “We have to be very proud of what we have done in the last 50 years.”

For this sustainable growth, the minister highlighted the importance of bioinputs, which allow the reduction of the use of fossil fertilizers and investment in science and technology. “We have to encourage all of this, make things grow in a regulated way”, highlighted Fávaro.

In this context, the president of the Abisolo Deliberative Council, Roberto Levrero, stated that Brazil has grown 32% per year since 2019 in the use of bioinputs.

“Productivity results are evident and adoption will only increase,” he added. Levrero also highlighted the importance of regulating the sector. In this sense, the president of CropLife Brasil, Eduardo Leão, emphasized his support for bill 3,668/21, currently being processed in the National Congress, on the production, research and commercialization of bio-inputs.